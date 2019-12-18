FIRE DEPT GETS MUCH NEEDED LADDER TRUCK AND RESCUE VEHICLE

The Saint Lucia fire service now has two new appliances which will improve the capacity of emergency personnel in responding to automobile crashes and high-rise building fires.

Officials say the addition of a ladder truck to the fleet, will help fire-fighters the next time they encounter a raging inferno, like the recent great Adjodha building fire in November.

21 fire officers have been receiving training in the operation of the equipment, made possible through a grant from the government of Japan.