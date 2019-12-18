Home / Breaking News / FIRE DEPT GETS MUCH NEEDED LADDER TRUCK AND RESCUE VEHICLE

FIRE DEPT GETS MUCH NEEDED LADDER TRUCK AND RESCUE VEHICLE

Allin Fevrier December 17, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia fire service now has two new appliances which will improve the capacity of emergency personnel in responding to automobile crashes and high-rise building fires.
Officials say the addition of a ladder truck to the fleet, will help fire-fighters the next time they encounter a raging inferno, like the recent great Adjodha building fire in November.
21 fire officers have been receiving training in the operation of the equipment, made possible through a grant from the government of Japan.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

TOCO TEACHES JOB SEEKERS HOW TO DRESS FOR SUCCESS

They often cry outreach – a us based not for profit organization founded by Saint …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved