FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS MAKE FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO BANKING OPERATIONS

PERATIONS The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia shares the concerns over the spread of COVID-19 globally and in the region. In the time since the Honourable Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s announcement of a partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social services under the Heightened Protocol and Social Distancing Regime, the number of COVID-19 infected persons and associated deaths globally has continued to escalate while the number of confirmed cases in Saint Lucia now stands at three (3) persons.

On Monday March 23, 2020 the Government of St. Lucia declared a State of Emergency in order to respond more quickly to the pandemic. The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia is committed to supporting the Prime Minister’s call for persons to stay at home and exercise social distancing. In this regard, the Association, with the endorsement of the Prime Minister, the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (CCIA) and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), has announced further changes to its operations.

Effective Monday March 30th to Friday April 3rd, 2020 the following adjustments will be made to the banking services available to the general public:

Services Offered

– ATM dispensing of cash only – The following transactions will be fully available electronically:

– Wire transactions /online transfers – Electronic payroll processing – Processing of urgent temporary credit facilities

Services NOT offered

– All in-branch and face-to-face transactions and interactions – Night depository services – Processing and clearing of cheques – ATM deposits

The Association wishes to emphasize that while it will be closed to the public, it will continue to facilitate customers’ banking needs via email, telephone and online channels to the extent possible. Customers are also encouraged to avail of alternative banking channels such as mobile and online banking, and the use of debit and credit cards.

The Bankers Association is again adding its voice to the call for persons to stay at home and support the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. It is also appealing for the public’s support and co-operation with law enforcement personnel and health practitioners, for it is only through our collective efforts that we will overcome the threat posed by this virus.

– 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited – Bank of Saint Lucia Limited – Capita Financial Services Inc. – CIBC FirstCaribbean International – Financial Investment And Consultancy Services Limited – First Citizens Investment Services Limited. – RBC Royal Bank – Republic Bank EC Limited – Sagicor Finance Inc. – Saint Lucia Development Bank – St. Lucia Mortgage Finance Company Limited

