FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Argentina goes down to France

Lionel Messi’s hopes for holding up a World Cup trophy came to a frustrating end today as Argentina went under to France 4-3 in the round of 16.

At 31 years of age, this may be the star player’s final World Cup.

Goal scorers for France:

Antoine Griezmann (13’ PK)

Benjamin Pavard (57’)

Kylian Mbappe (64’, 68’)

Goal scorers for Argentina:

Sergio Aguero (90’+3)

Angel Di Maria (41’)

Gabriel Mercado (48’)

