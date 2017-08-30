The 2017 La Woz Festival kicked off with a church service at the saint peter roman catholic in Dennery and culminated with a Gwan Fet at the Clendon mason memorial secondary school.
The event is dedicated entirely to its name-sake flower, and highlights the feast of saint rose de lima on august 30th.
A 20-member visiting group from French Guiana, is celebrating the unique traditional festival with Saint Lucia.
Fet La Woz 2017
The 2017 La Woz Festival kicked off with a church service at the saint peter roman catholic in Dennery and culminated with a Gwan Fet at the Clendon mason memorial secondary school.