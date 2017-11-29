Festivals of Light rebranded as December Festivals  

The Festivals of Light is now officially the December Festivals.

Confirmation of the long-term name change was made a press conference hosted by the Cultural Development Foundation on Wednesday.

The briefing highlighted the calendar of activities, in the month of December 2017.

The three main components are the festivals of light ceremony, the festival of carols, and the lantern competition.

The preliminaries of the lantern display are set for Saturday December 2nd 2017.

The Cultural Development Foundation is gearing up to host the annual yuletide cultural events under a new banner, which was adopted last year.

The Cultural Development Foundation is working on raising the profile of the Festival of Carols.

The Holy Family Parish in Jacmel will be the venue for this year’s Carol festivities.

Organizers of the production will also host a visual display on two historical buildings in Castries.

Following the artistic displays, the Christmas lights will be officially switched on followed by the fireworks display from the one of the hills overlooking the city of Castries.

The lights were once again donated by the Taiwanese Embassy.

The Festival of Lights, the marquee activity on the itinerary of events, which has been a staple for many years, is set for December 12th, the eve of National Day at the Derek Walcott Square.

The celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which ushers in the commemoration of Christmas in Saint Lucia, will feature music entertainment and performance art.

“Celebrating a community Christmas, the light that we share” is the theme the chosen for the production and variety show.