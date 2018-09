Anse-La-Raye/Canaries Dominic Fedee Minced No Words During A September 27th Radio 100 Interview, When He Challenged Opposition Investment Spokesman Dr. Ernest Hilaire On The Truthfulness Of His Statements On The Controversial Fallout From The Ill-Fated Range Development [Black Bay] Project. Fedee Has Accused Dr. Hilaire Of Lying To The Public On The Matter And Says He Can Prove It In Court.

