Anse-La-Raye/Canaries MP And Minister Responsible For Tourism Dominic Fedee On Thursday November 1st, Revealed Details Of Previous Correspondence Between Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony And Desert Star Holdings Chairman Teo Ah Khing, Which By His Interpretation, Contradicts The Opposition’s Objections To The Controversial DSH Project. Fedee Has Called Out The Former Prime Minister To Answer To The Revelations First Published In A Local Newspaper In October.

