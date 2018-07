The issue of taxation for St. Lucia’s leading economic sector, tourism has been a difficult one for St. Lucia’s government over the years. There has been the concern that the tourism sector has not been paying its fair share, by way of taxes. The minister responsible for tourism believes that its a delicate act to handle.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit