Minister for Tourism Dominic Fedee on Tuesday addressed the recent alleged breech in protocol by a local guest unaware of the guidelines for covid-19 certified properties. The incident has raised concerns of a disparity in the system.
Minister for Tourism Dominic Fedee on Tuesday addressed the recent alleged breech in protocol by a local guest unaware of the guidelines for covid-19 certified properties. The incident has raised concerns of a disparity in the system.
Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has some qualms about re-testing visitors. According to Fedee, testing is …