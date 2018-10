Dominic Fedee And Philip J Pierre Traded Jabs Over The September 9th Saint Lucia Labour Party Led Demonstration And Rally. Fedee Criticized The Opposition For Allowing Ex-United Workers Party Minister Richard Frederick To Share The Platform With Former Political Rivals. Pierre Rebuffed Fedee For Reportedly Voting Against Allen Chastanet In A 2015 UWP Run-Off For The Post Of Political Leader.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit