A father from Grace, Vieux-Fort is recounting the harrowing tale of he and his baby girl being doused with hot water. News4orce first broke this story on Monday January 4th 2021.
A father from Grace, Vieux-Fort is recounting the harrowing tale of he and his baby girl being doused with hot water. News4orce first broke this story on Monday January 4th 2021.
The resilient mother of the 9-year-old boy shot in the eye, is clinging to a …
I am very sure if it was a man who did that to a woman and her child someone who have already been arrested. This has nonsense written all over it poor baby and daddy this woman god will meet with you. Smh some women are very wicked , fire!!!!!!
That woman has to be crazy and a dead witch walking
Oh my god I cried