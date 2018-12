The fate of the George F.L. Charles Airport is no longer hanging in the balance. The Minister for Ports Services Guy Joseph – a recent guest on Radio 100’s ‘Drive By’ with Russel Lake, says the city airport is an important component of the government’s developmental plans for the capital. The George F.L. Charles Airport is expected to be transformed into a major regional hub.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit