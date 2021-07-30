One Bruce-ville family is living in fear, after a night of heavy gunfire left their home riddled with bullets. They are appealing for a respite from indiscriminate gun violence, which has gripped the community for months.
One Bruce-ville family is living in fear, after a night of heavy gunfire left their home riddled with bullets. They are appealing for a respite from indiscriminate gun violence, which has gripped the community for months.
Philip J Pierre officially sworn into office, promising to be the prime minister for all …