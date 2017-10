The aunt of a young woman who, along with her two sons was brutally killed in Martinique, says she has met with the alleged perpetrator’s family in Saint Lucia to bring closure to her family.

The relatives who journeyed to Saint Lucia from the neighbouring French country, say revenge is the last thing on their minds. Instead, they say theirs is a mission of pardon.

https://youtu.be/lfmy_06g06w