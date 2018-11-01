FAMILY OF BEXON CRASH VICTIMS IN MOURNING

Reaction continues to pour in after the devastating Bexon auto crash on Tuesday October 30th. Fergusson Donnelly age 32, and guardian to the three young children involved in the crash, all sustained severe bodily injuries.

Officials have confirmed that three of the victims including Donnelly succumbed at hospital.

His youngest – a six-year-old boy has undergone trauma surgery in Martinique, but remains listed in critical condition.

The victim’s families are now making funeral arrangements as they hold on to hope for the youngest survivor.

