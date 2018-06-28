Home / News Updates / FAIR TRADE PROTEST?

Rehani Isidore June 28, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

When farmers from Grace Vieux Fort got together on Wednesday evening, there was no shortage of major concerns.

Lucky for them, in attendance was Agricultural Minister Ezekiel Joseph. Wednesday’s meeting was convened to discuss the way forward.

