Faces of Cancer Saint Lucia to Observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, St. Lucia: Faces of Cancer St. Lucia is the leading organization in the fight against cancer in St. Lucia. This October, Faces of Cancer St. Lucia is increasing their awareness campaign in the hope of reaching a much wider audience, continuing to reducing the cancer burden in St. Lucia and also diagnosing cancer at a much earlier stage where it can be treated successfully.

Over the past few years, due to increased screening and awareness there have been an increase in the number of male and female breast cancer cases diagnosed in St. Lucia. We are now challenged with diagnosing breast cancer at a much earlier stage so that it can be treated with a much better outcome and reduce the mortality rate associated with breast cancer. This year Faces of cancer St. Lucia is embarking on a more aggressive awareness campaign as we try to reach many facets of our communities. In order to reach our campaign goal, we are targeting business houses, communities and schools to get the job done. The October workplace campaign consist of Think Pink Fridays and Small Change Big Input, two projects that are open to the working community in St. Lucia. For communities, we will embark on our yearly free Mammogram/ultrasound project which will take place at health fairs in the communities of Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, Soufriere and Babonneau. For the schools secondary school students are invited to participate in an essay competition and primary and infant school children are invited to take part in an art competition. According to The President Dorothy Phillip ” at the end of our breast cancer campaign our hope is that we would be able to have people move beyond awareness and jump into action.” Faces of cancer St. Lucia is appealing to the public to be generous and supportive and donate through the October awareness projects. Together we can make a big impact in lessening the cancer burden.

Faces of cancer St. Lucia was first registered in 2010 as a nonprofit organization geared at helping cancer survivors as they went through their journey, since then Faces of Cancer St. Lucia have evolved and offers educational talks, emotional and financial support and also formed a second group in the Mabouya Valley Community. To be a member of Faces of Cancer St. Lucia or to take part in our October Campaign contact us at (758)726-1859 or (758)456-5101