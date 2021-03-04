EZRA LONG LAB CLEARS BACKLOG OF COVID-19 TESTS

The ministry of health on Wednesday reported one covid-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths in country to 39. The patient was a 62-year-old male with underlying medical illness. According to the health ministry, he was admitted into care at the time of his passing. Meanwhile, the ministry of health on Wednesday said it received confirmation of 24 new cases of covid-19 from the Ezra Long laboratory. These results are from a batch of 98 samples taken on march 1st and march 2nd, 2021. The samples were processed on march 2nd, 2021. All of the 24 new cases were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for covid-19. Arrangements have been made to place these newly diagnosed cases into isolation. The contact tracing for these 24 new cases is underway. The ministry also reports the recovery of 157 individuals diagnosed with covid19. This brings the total number of active cases to date to 537. Presently, three of the active cases require critical care at the respiratory hospital.