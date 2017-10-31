External Affairs Minster sides with Lima on Venezuela

The Minister with Responsibility for External Affairs Sarah Flood-Beaubrun has joined the Lima Group in expressing concern about the socioeconomic and political environment in Venezuela.

Speaking to the media prior to the start of the latest sitting of the house of assembly, the Minster called for the maintenance of the rule of law.

Beaubrun was interviewed by a gaggle of reporters before the start of the latest House sitting on Tuesday.

According to telesur, the Lima Group is a gathering of countries from the Americas who have previously sought intervention in Venezuela through the Organization of American States.

Venezuela has been racked by political tension over the past few years.

Minister Beaubrun says the rule of law must be upheld.

Earlier this Month, Venezuelan Ambassador to Saint Lucia Her Excellency Leiff Escalona told news4orce that the Venezuelan Government is awaiting Saint Lucia’s decision on its future within the Alba/Petrocaribe grouping

In August, following the receipt of a Whatsapp message, News4orce broke the news that the contract of Saint Lucia’s first ambassador to ALBA & Petrocaribe Eustace Vitalis ended with little to no possibility of a renewal.

She was also asked for an update on the island’s relations with ALBA.