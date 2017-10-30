Exercise Physiologist and Nutritionist visits OECS Swim team

The OECS Swim Team held a special training program over the weekend at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center. At the session, Exercise Physiologist and Nutritionist Leisan Echols addressed the team. The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association thanked the Body Holiday for their continuous support to swimming.

The Association will host the 27th Annual Swimming Championship at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre. Over the past 26 years, St. Lucia and Grenada have dominated the win out of 5 competing islands which include St. Vincent, Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda.

34 swimmers will represent team St. Lucia at the championship slated for November 10th – 12th 2017.