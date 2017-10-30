Home / Sports / Exercise Physiologist and Nutritionist visits OECS Swim team

Exercise Physiologist and Nutritionist visits OECS Swim team

Liz-Anne De Beauville October 30, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

The OECS Swim Team held a special training program over the weekend at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center. At the session, Exercise Physiologist and Nutritionist Leisan Echols addressed the team. The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association thanked the Body Holiday for their continuous support to swimming. 

The Association will host the 27th Annual Swimming Championship at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre. Over the past 26 years, St. Lucia and Grenada have dominated the win out of 5 competing islands which include St. Vincent, Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda. 

34 swimmers will represent team St. Lucia at the championship slated for November 10th – 12th 2017.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Chris Gayle wins Sydney defamation case

[BBC Sport] West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has won a defamation case against an Australian …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved