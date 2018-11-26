EX TEACHER GRANTED BAIL ON TWO SEX ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST MINOR

The former secondary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy was on Thursday November 22nd, formally charged for buggery and gross indecency in the high court.

Bail was set at $20,000.

