EX TEACHER GRANTED BAIL ON TWO SEX ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST MINOR

The former secondary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy was on Thursday November 22nd, formally charged for buggery and gross indecency in the high court.
Bail was set at $20,000.
