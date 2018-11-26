Home / News Updates / EX TEACHER GRANTED BAIL ON TWO SEX ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST MINOR

EX TEACHER GRANTED BAIL ON TWO SEX ASSAULT CHARGES AGAINST MINOR

Rehani Isidore November 26, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The former secondary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy was on Thursday November 22nd, formally charged for buggery and gross indecency in the high court.
Bail was set at $20,000.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

LEADERSHIP TRAINING FOR COUNTRY STRIKERS

Executive members of the Country Strikers youth and sports club of Laborie recently completed a …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: