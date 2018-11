Former United Workers Party Minister for National Security Dr. Keith Mondesir says the Opposition’s no confidence motion in the Prime Minister is ‘democracy at its best.’

Mondesir says he supports the motion, which was delivered to the clerk of the House of Assembly ahead of the November 20th House Sitting.

