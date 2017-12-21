EX-PM DR. KENNY ANTHONY PAYS TRIBUTE TO DAME PEARLETTE

The man responsible for Dame Pearlette’s appointment has been paying tribute to the dedicated public servant. Vieux fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony spoke to News4orce on 21 December.

The former Prime Minister calls her retirement a very sad occasion, notwithstanding the fact that the was head of state for 2 decades.

Dame Pearlette Louisy was appointed a few months after dr. Anthony became Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister for the first time.

During her tenure he has served as both government and Opposition Leader.