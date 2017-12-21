Home / News Updates / EX-PM DR. KENNY ANTHONY PAYS TRIBUTE TO DAME PEARLETTE
Governor General Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy

EX-PM DR. KENNY ANTHONY PAYS TRIBUTE TO DAME PEARLETTE

Rehani Isidore December 21, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The man responsible for Dame Pearlette’s appointment has been paying tribute to the dedicated public servant. Vieux fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony spoke to News4orce on 21 December.

Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony

The former Prime Minister calls her retirement a very sad occasion, notwithstanding the fact that the was head of state for 2 decades.

Dame Pearlette Louisy was appointed a few months after dr. Anthony became Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister for the first time.

During her tenure he has served as both government and Opposition Leader.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CASTRIES EAST MP DISTURBED BY LACK OF EMPATHY

In the wake of the 55th homicide for 2017, Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre bemoans …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved