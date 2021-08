Ex-chief medical officer dr. Stephen king is warning of a train-wreck, if Saint Lucia fails to address the escalating covid-19 case count. According to the pathologist, 1 to 1.4% of St. Lucia’s over 1,000 covid-19 active cases are at high risk of dying. He worries that many more will perish, if they don’t get vaccinated. Dr. King was a guest on the radio 100 “out goes in program” on Friday.