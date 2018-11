Members of the Charlemagne family are pressing on, despite eviction from the La Clery CDC public housing unit this week.

The family was among the last remaining tenants in the unit, which is currently being demolished and earmarked for development.

Mr. and Mrs. Charlemagne have spent the last two nights in their vehicle, but say they are holding onto hope for a better day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit