ESNARD GETS AN OFFER ON SHARK TANK

Rehani Isidore November 20, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Saint Lucian born Joshua Esnard has accepted an offer on ABC’s hit reality show Shark Tank.

The young entrepreneur pitched his multi-curve hair grooming tool – the cut buddy, to the panel of investors, on an episode aired Sunday November 12th.

