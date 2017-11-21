ESNARD GETS AN OFFER ON SHARK TANK

Saint Lucian born Joshua Esnard has accepted an offer on ABC’s hit reality show Shark Tank.
The young entrepreneur pitched his multi-curve hair grooming tool – the cut buddy, to the panel of investors, on an episode aired Sunday November 12th.
