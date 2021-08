A new deputy to the governor general has been appointed. The announcement comes on the heels of the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet of ministers, and reports of the resignation of governor general sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac. The deputy to the head of state is the son of Saint Lucia’s first chief minister. It is not clear when sir Neville is scheduled to demit office, but the duration of the appointment of a deputy to the governor general might provide an answer