Home / Epoll / EPOLL SEPTEMBER 6TH 2019

EPOLL SEPTEMBER 6TH 2019

Stephy Anius September 6, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

We want to know:

Do you think global warming is partly responsible for the increased frequency of powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic region?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – to vote yes
2 – for no
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SENATOR BELROSE ELECTED VP OF COMMONWEALTH GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Fortuna Belrose will continue to serve in her capacity as vice president of the Commonwealth …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved