EPOLL OCTOBER 11TH 2019

We want to know:

Do you think dialogue between the southern community and the leadership of the St. Lucia Police Force will make a difference to the crime situation in the Vieux Fort area?

Voting is easy!

Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST.
LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or WhatsApp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.

From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487

Press:
1 – to vote yes
2 – for no
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

 

