EPOLL MAY 20TH 2019

Stephy Anius May 20, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here is today’s question:

Should the $162 million dollar commitment letter to a private company on the Ministry of Economic Development’s letterhead be investigated?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

