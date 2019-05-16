Home / Epoll / EPOLL MAY 15TH 2019

EPOLL MAY 15TH 2019

Stephy Anius May 15, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here is today’s question:

Do you think the Integrity Commission is carrying out its mandate of putting a check on corruption among public officers?

You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That's (584-4487).

For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487

Press:

1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

