EPOLL MAY 10TH 2019

Stephy Anius May 10, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here’s today’s question:

Are you supportive of the prime minister’s statement that single parent families are fueling the crime situation in St. Lucia?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST.LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

