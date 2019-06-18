Home / Epoll / EPOLL JUNE 17TH 2019

EPOLL JUNE 17TH 2019

Stephy Anius June 17, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here is today’s question:

Are you satisfied with the way in which the negotiations between the Government Negotiating Team and the public sector unions were conducted?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or Whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

 

 

