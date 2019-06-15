Home / Epoll / EPOLL JUNE 14TH 2019

EPOLL JUNE 14TH 2019

Stephy Anius June 14, 2019 Epoll, News Updates Leave a comment

Here is today’s question:

Should the other members of the Trade Union Federation accept the deal struck between the Government Negotiating Team, the nurses and police?

Voting is easy! Just log on to HTSSTLUCIA.ORG or Facebook at HTS ST. LUCIA OFFICIAL and vote! You can also send your response via text or whatsapp to 584-4HTS. That’s (584-4487).
For FLOW handset owners, here’s a reminder of your special voting platform.
From your FLOW handset, text your e-poll response to 487
Press:
1 – Yes
2 – No
3 – No comment
4 – I don’t know

 

