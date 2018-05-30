“Epic Wednesday” official launch of Carnival

The Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. (ECSL) in collaboration with CDF present The Official Launch of Carnival 2018 with “EPIC WEDNESDAY”.

On: May 30th

At: The Sab (Vigie Playing Field)

From: 7 pm (Gates open at 6pm)

Admission: FREE!

Featuring: SOCA AND CALYPSO STARS

Sedale

Ezra

Arthur Allain

Ricky T

Kisha

Black Boy

Subance & Mighty

Big Sea

Pep

Herb Black & Ashanti

Also featuring:

• Community and National Carnival Bands,

• Carnival Queen Pageant contestants from around the island and

• 2017 Panorama champs, Babonneau Steel Orchestra.

Saint Lucia Carnival is produced in Collaboration with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF).

SAINT LUCIA CARNIVAL SPONSORS

PLATINUM SPONSOR

FLOW 4G LTE

CORPORATE SPONOSORS

• Caribbean Airlines

• Bounty Rum

• Piton Beer

MEDIA PARTNERS

The Wave

HTS/Helen 100

Vybe Radio

Choice TV

DBS

HOT FM

MBC

SOLEIL/ECSL STRATEGIC PARTNERS

• Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) – Carnival Product

• Department of Culture and Local Government – Soleil series

