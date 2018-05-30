“Epic Wednesday” official launch of Carnival

The Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. (ECSL) in collaboration with CDF present The Official Launch of Carnival 2018 with “EPIC WEDNESDAY”.
On: May 30th
At: The Sab (Vigie Playing Field)
From: 7 pm (Gates open at 6pm)
Admission: FREE!
Featuring: SOCA AND CALYPSO STARS
Sedale
Ezra
Arthur Allain
Ricky T
Kisha
Black Boy
Subance & Mighty
Big Sea
Pep
Herb Black & Ashanti
Also featuring:
• Community and National Carnival Bands,
• Carnival Queen Pageant contestants from around the island and
• 2017 Panorama champs, Babonneau Steel Orchestra.
Saint Lucia Carnival is produced in Collaboration with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF).
