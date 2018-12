The condition of the security guard who was last Sunday badly beaten and left for dead while at work at the Entrepot Secondary School, has moved from bad to worse.

According to close family sources, the father of four is just clinging on to dear life.

The family would like the thugs responsible to be brought to justice.



