ENTHUSIASTIC YOUTH GROUPS PREPARE FOR NYC ELECTIONS

Interest in the National Youth Council’s (NYC) upcoming elections is running high. Several groups of interested young persons have made their intentions clear and are seeking support to lead the NYC for the coming year.
Interest in the National Youth Council’s (NYC) upcoming elections is running high. Several groups of interested young persons have made their intentions clear and are seeking support to lead the NYC for the coming year.
The mayor of Castries His Worship Peterson Francis is on the offensive once again. This …