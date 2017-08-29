England v West Indies: Shai Hope guides tourists to thrilling Test victory

[BBC Sport]

England 258 & 490-8 dec: Moeen 84, Root 72, Malan 61, Woakes 61* West Indies 427 & 322-5: S Hope 118*, K Brathwaite 95 West Indies win by five wickets

West Indies produced a masterful chase to win a Test in England for the first time in 17 years with a five-wicket victory in a thrilling match.

The nerveless Shai Hope led them to their target of 322, becoming the first man to score a century in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite had earlier struck a superb 95 after being dropped by Alastair Cook on four.

Aided by Jermaine Blackwood’s 41, Hope hit the winning runs to finish on 118.

Victory for the tourists – which looked unlikely at the start of day five, particularly given their heavy defeat in the first Test – ties the series at 1-1 before the decider at Lord’s from 7-11 September.

In scoring the 317 further runs they required on day five, West Indies completed the 20th highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history, and third highest in England.