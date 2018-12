THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION (NEMO) IS URGING ST. LUCIANS TO KEEP THEIR GUARD UP DESPITE THE END OF THE 2018 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON.

NEMO REMINDS THE NATION THAT ST. LUCIA HAS BEEN SERIOUSLY AFFECTED BY ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS OUTSIDE OF THE HURRICANE SEASON.

THE EMERGENCY ORGANISATION ALSO WARNS THAT STORMS ARE NOT THE ONLY HAZARD THAT THREATEN US.

