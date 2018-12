THE ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OVER.

HOWEVER, NEMO IS ENCOURAGING ST. LUCIANS TO REMAIN VIGILANT AS STORMS ARE NOT THE ONLY HARZARDS THEY FACE.

OVER THE PAST TWO WEEKS NEMO, A FEW OF ITS PARTNERS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF CUBA TEAMED UP TO PROVIDE TRAINING IN THE AREAS OF RISK ASSESSMENT AND HAZARD VULNERABILITY.

