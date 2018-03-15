Employers Federation President for Geneva

[Press Release] President of the St Lucia Employers Federation Mr. Vern Gill, has been invited to serve as ‘Employers Spokesperson’ at the 332nd Session of the ILO Governing Body based in Geneva Switzerland, commencing Monday 12th March 2018.

Mr. Gill, a local Barrister by profession, will address an update on the ratification of a 1986 Instrument for the Amendment of the Constitution of the ILO Governing Body, in order to ensure that the Employers/Investors perspective is adequately represented.

On the heels of a recent ILO Bi Partite meeting also hosted by the ILO in Mexico City, the Employers Federation President, as part of the wider Caribbean Employers Grouping, will address the issue of ‘Policies for Productive Development for Inclusive Growth, resulting in more and better jobs for the Region’ as its number one priority.

The St Lucia Employers’ Federation Secretariat is the long-standing Union, representing Private Sector Employers/Investors in Saint Lucia, and is officially recognized by both The International Labour Organisation and the world headquarters of the International Organisation of Employers based in Geneva.

