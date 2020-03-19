EMBASSY OF UNITED STATES TO LIMIT VISA PROCESSING

The Department of External Affairs is in receipt of communication from the Embassy of the United States of America in Bridgetown informing of its decision to limit visa processing to cases not requiring personal appearance, such as government and diplomatic visas, and categories already entitled to interview waiver.

This decision was taken in light of the evolving worldwide pandemic and in order to minimize exposure of staff and patrons and takes effective from Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

This decision will affect both immigration and non-immigrant visa processing.

The Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW) and Interview Waiver Programme (IWP) remains operational. More information can be found at: https://bb/usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/

The Embassy has advised that the Consular Section will consider emergency requests on a case by case basis. To request an emergency appointment please call telephone numbers 1-246-623-9832 or 1-246-623-9833.

For assistance with an emergency immigrant visa issue, please send an email to bridgetowniv@state.gov

Saint Lucians who have already secured appointments and have paid the Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fees are informed that payment remains valid and may be used in the country which it was purchased within one year (365 days) of the date of payment.

The Embassy at this point is unable to provide a specific date when appointments will resume but has assured the Department that it will notify as soon as a date is set. When a date is set Saint Lucians are advised to visit the website to reschedule appointments at their convenience.

For more information please contact the Department of External Affairs at telephone numbers 468-4500 or 468-4514 or email at enquiries to consularservices@externalaffars.gov.lc

Ministry of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and Public Service Department of External Affairs