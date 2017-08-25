Elks City Union Awards 2 Scholarship Recipients

The Elks City of Castries Cooperative Credit Union rewarded two children of deserving members with $1,500 in pursuit of their secondary education.

This is the second year that the union is presenting scholarships since the program was launched in 2016.

Come 2018, the union wants to assist more children in need.

Representatives say that the Elks City Scholarship program aims to add value to its membership and help ease the financial burden of education.

Beneficiaries Janai Sylvester, Kiana George will attend the St. Joseph Convent and the Castries Comprehensive Secondary Schools.

To retain the scholarship, recipients need to maintain an average of 70% or above, during their 5-year secondary journey.