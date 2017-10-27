Elementary Teacher Slapped with 12 Counts of Buggery, Held on $44k Bond

A police investigation into a local primary school teacher has led to an arrest and more than 10 sexual assault charges.

The Criminal Code of Saint Lucia prohibits the publication of the names of victims or accused parties in sexual offences. However, HTS News4orce has learned that the teacher implicated in the burgeoning case is male and has for more than a decade taught at a Castries primary school.

Sources have disclosed the victims were often young boys – some of whom were also members of the school’s football team.

The student victims with ages ranging from 8 – 12 year olds were allegedly taken to the residence of the accused before being sexually assaulted and sodomized.

Sources disclosed the scope of the sexual assault investigation was extensive. Police moved in on the teacher in question on October 23 after reportedly collecting witness statements from a number of victims.

The accused was hauled before a Magistrate in the First District Court [Castries] on October 27 where 12 charges of buggery were formally proffered. Bail was granted and set at $44,000 cash or suitable surety.

Another court appearance has been scheduled for November 16.