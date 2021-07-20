Some Saint Lucians are gearing up to head to the polls early this week. The electoral commission is putting the finishing touches on preparations for advanced polling on Friday July 23rd and the overall general election on Monday July 26th.
The Saint Lucia Labor party on Sunday unveiled its 2021 manifesto to the nation. The …