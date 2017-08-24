Elderly Couple Gets Legal Redress(Update)

Local law enforcement officers are warning young people to refrain from engaging in the latest social media prank, which they say is tantamount to stealing.
The videos show a young person entering a business place, picking up items and walking out of a store without paying for them.
The police say there is nothing funny or entertaining about shop-lifting.
