EITENNE UNVIELS IKON MUSIC CONSULTANCY

Allin Fevrier January 7, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Former chief executive director of the eastern caribbean collective organization for music rights, (ECCO) Steve Etienne, believes the outcome of his legal battle with ECCO has vindicated him.
Etienne broke his silence on the matter at a media conference on Tuesday January 7th 2020, at which he unveiled plans for his new consultancy.
The man who was the face of ECCO for many years was reportedly awarded a substantial payment at mediation after he filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the organization.

