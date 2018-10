Babonneau secondary school students will remain at home for the rest of this week, as repair works continue following a suspected mold infestation. Reports indicate that staff and students have been falling ill, with symptoms that include chest pains and trouble breathing. The situation came to a head on Tuesday and classes were suspended.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit