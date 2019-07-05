Home / News Updates / EDUCATION MINISTRY LOOKING TO REVAMP EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

EDUCATION MINISTRY LOOKING TO REVAMP EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Stephy Anius July 4, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The ministry of education is seeking to revamp the quality of Early Childhood Education. Seventy-five early childhood administrators from the South of St. Lucia met to discuss ways of improving the quality of service at Early Childhood Centres.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

VIDE BOUTIELLE PRIMARY HOLDS TREE PLANTING ACTIVITY

The students of Vide Boutielle primary school were given a practical lesson in how to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved