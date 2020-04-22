Home / Breaking News / EDUCATION MINISTER SAYS LAPTOPS ONE PART OF THE SOLUTION

EDUCATION MINISTER SAYS LAPTOPS ONE PART OF THE SOLUTION

Allin Fevrier April 21, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert has responded to opposition criticism of the administration’s role-out of the Covid-19 e-learning initiative with the start of the new school term. The SLP argues that the now defunct one-lap-top per child program could have played an instrumental role in the current crisis. However, Rigobert argues that the provision of laptops is not akin to the integration of information communications technology (ICT) into education sector.

One comment

  1. bruce john
    April 21, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    regarding the change of schooling onlie yes it pose great challenges to both parties but i also believe it has some advantage to some students and hope they can take benifit of that advantage which is to under less pressure in class less distraction and able to concentrate better

    Reply

