EDUCATION MINISTER SAYS LAPTOPS ONE PART OF THE SOLUTION

Minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert has responded to opposition criticism of the administration’s role-out of the Covid-19 e-learning initiative with the start of the new school term. The SLP argues that the now defunct one-lap-top per child program could have played an instrumental role in the current crisis. However, Rigobert argues that the provision of laptops is not akin to the integration of information communications technology (ICT) into education sector.